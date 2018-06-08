Share:

OKARA - A large number of farmers gathered near Akhtarabad and blocked GT Road for traffic in protest for not getting canal water to irrigate their fields here the other day.

Talking to media, they said that non-availability of canal water had been destroying their crops. The Motorway Police and the Canal Department superintending engineer negotiated with the protesting farmers and assured them to try to solve their problems on priority. The farmers withdrew their road jam and the long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road started moving ahead.

26 BOOKED: In a campaign against narcotics dealers, the district police arrested three drug-peddlers, registered cases against them and put them behind bars.

According to police sources, the Depalpur Saddr police raided the house of Rab Ditta at 4/D village, unearthed a running brewery and seized 55 litres of liquor. The Renala Khurd police arrested Yasin alias Imran Chhannaa with 30 litres of liquor. The Chuchak police arrested Nadeem Nisar with 20 litres of liquor. Cases were registered against them.

On the other hand, as many as 23 suspects were booked on charge of stealing canal water. A team of Canal Department checked the sites at village 7/1R and found 23 people guilty of canal water theft. A case was registered against them at Renala Khurd Saddr police station.