Share:

FAISALABAD - he Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has announced to construct a state-of-the-art cancer hospital will be constructed on Jhumra Road.

Addressing a function after distributing Eid gifts to child patients of cancer in Punjab Institute of Nuclear Medicines (PINUM), FCCI President Shabbir Hussain Chawla said that the government had allocated a 317 kanal land for the project. It will provide the best possible facilities for the patients of entire central Punjab in addition to catering Faisalabad-based people, he said.

Mr Chawla said that the business community of Faisalabad always remained at the forefront in serving the ailing community and most of the hospitals and dispensaries are being funded by the business community of Faisalabad. “Similarly they are also heavily investing in the education sector in different ways,” he added.

PINUM Director Dr Saeed Akhtar said that the Punjab government had allocated requisite land for the proposed hospital but now funds are required to start its construction. Similarly, extension in existing building of PINUM adjacent to Allied Hospital is also required in order to accommodate the increasing number of cancer patients, he added.

He noted that so far one lac fifty thousand patients have been treated. “Bait-ul-Mal has provided Rs.2.5 core for PINUM during last year while this year it has so far provided Rs3 core in addition to Rs4 million by zakat fund for the treatment of the deserving cancer patients.

He further said that breast cancer section was also created in 2008 where only female patients are attended one full day during a week. However no indoor faculty has yet been provided for female patients suffering from breast cancer.

FCCI Senior Vice President Farooq Yousuf, Dr Rafsheen head of the oncology Department and Miss Humeera Naureen were also present.