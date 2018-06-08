Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the government is focusing on the public welfare through all possible facilities and services so as to turn AJK into a model welfare state.

The president expressed these views while distributing cheques to deserving citizens in Rawalakot late Wednesday. Earlier, the president also distributed sewing machines and wheelchairs.

Addressing the attendants, he pledged that the government was taking every possible step in helping provide for the underprivileged by empowering them to become independent, resourceful and useful citizens of the country and earn a respectable means.

Thereafter, at Rawalakot Circuit House, officials of the District Administration Poonch including Hameed Mughal, Commissioner Poonch; Ansar Yaqoob, Deputy Commissioner Poonch; and Usman Mumtaz, Assistant Commissioner Rawalakot comprehensively briefed the president on various development schemes initiated in Rawalakot, especially in the Constituency 3 and 4.

Besides the ongoing projects, the President was also informed of the projects related to the provision of water and construction of new link roads. He instructed the departments concerned to ensure the timely completion of all projects in accordance with the best construction practices and standards.

“Welfare of the general public is our foremost priority and we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all citizens are provided universal access to health, education and modern municipal services,” he said.

He also instructed that necessary measures may be taken for ensuring the cleanliness of Banjosa lake and providing the best possible facilities at al tourist attraction points and emphasized that tourism is promoted throughout AJK.

Meanwhile, former federal secretary Imran Cheema called on Sardar Masood Khan, the president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and apprised him of opening an Academy for Competitive Exams (ACE) for training and preparing students, hailing from AJK for various competitive exams and especially the Central Superior Services (CSS) exams. During the meeting the President was informed of an MoU signed with the University of AJK for opening the academy in AJK.

The president said that with a large number of students graduating each year from the universities, there is a huge number of aspirants applying for such exams. Preparation for these exams is being undertaken by them in Islamabad, Lahore and other cities due to which they face excessive expenditures.

The president said that such facilities will help motivate and encourage aspiring students appearing from all over Azad Kashmir to prepare for competitive examinations, entry tests and other recruitment exams conducted throughout the country.