ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party Divisional President Sardar Saleem Haider and District President Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan submitted their nomination papers for NA-55 and PP-1 respectively in the general elections 2018.

The PPP leaders Sardar Saleem Haider and Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan reached the city court with a huge convey of vehicles and motorcycles and thousands of PPP’s workers where they submitted the nomination papers to the Returning Officer.

While speaking to media, Sardar Saleem Haider said that the PPP will take forward Benazir Bhutto’s vision and it will be a great source of happiness for him to serve the people of his constituency. He said today his brother Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan and his clan is part of PPP and indeed it is victory of his party - PPP.

Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan said that Bhuttuism is not mere a name but a philosophy and serving the oppressed and subjugated people of Pakistan.

Sardar Irfan Jafar Khan said: “We are lucky that now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is stepping into parliamentary politics. “Having a Bhutto in mainstream politics will strengthen Pakistan’s defence.”

“Only Bhutto can defend democracy and serve the people of Pakistan and can face the numerous challenges Pakistan is facing currently”, he added.

