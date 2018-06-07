Share:

In order to make their profits builders erect sometimes 26 somtimes 20 stories apartment on mere 500 to 1000 square plots for which they entract money from the common man.

They are least concerned with the problems which the new owners may force one of the most serious problem is that in case of fire, it becomes extremely difficult for the fire brigade to reach on time and in case if they do reach, the water pressure required to extinguish fire is insufficient.

As a result many precious lives have been lost in the past few months.

I am not against constructing these apartments they are the need of time due to massive population increase but my request is to make arrangements for fire exits in case of emergency so that precious lives could be saved timely.

TABINDA QADIR,

Karachi, May 9.