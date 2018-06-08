Share:

LHC issues notice to federal govt on petition against NAB ordinance 1999

The Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to federal government on a petition challenging NAB Ordinance 1999. Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh was hearing the case moved by renowned lawyer A K Dogar. The petitioner said that former military chief Pervez Musharraf introduced the ordinance. He said being unconstitutional, the NAB ordinance should be set aside. Taking up the Kasur rally case, the LHC issued notice to Prosecutor General Punjab on bail petitions moved by Jamil Khan and Nasir Khan. The court adjourned the hearing until June 20. In another case against the law makers who were behind the changes in nomination papers, a lawyer had moved a petition to the Lahore High Court. Advocate Rana Illmuddin Ghazi, a local lawyer, filed the petition saying that the act of changing nomination papers was unconstitutional. All those parliamentarians lost their eligibility after making changes into the conditions for Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, he said. he asked the court to disqualify all those behind the change in nomination papers.–Staff Reporter

200 Sikh pilgrims to reach Pakistan today

About 200 Indian Sikh pilgrims will arrive here on Friday through Wagha Railway Station to observe the day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee. Evacuee Trust Property Board (BTPB) Secretary Tariq Khan Wazir Pardhan Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Bishon Singh and other Sikh leaders will receive them at Wagha Railway Station. According to the schedule, Sikh yatrees will leave for Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabad after their arrival in Lahore and stay there for two days and perform their religious rituals. The yatrees will go to Gurdwara Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib on June 10 where they will stay for three days. Then they will leave for Sucha Sauda, Farooqabad, on June 12. On the same day, they will return to Nankana Sahib. They will go to Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore on June 13. The central celebrations will be held here at Gurdwara Dera Sahib on June 16 in which Sikh yatrees will perform their religious rituals. The Indian pilgrims will go back to their homeland on June 17.–APP

Man found dead

A 55-year-old man was found dead inside a park near Bhati Chowk on Thursday, police said. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. According to police, the deceased, not identified yet, was lying dead in the park as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body on early Thursday and alerted the police by phone. An official of the investigation police said apparently the deceased was addicted to drug. The police were investigating his death.–Staff Reporter

Gamblers arrested

The Shera Kot police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six men for betting on placards. A police spokesman said they also seized cash and placards from their possession. The alleged gamblers were shifted to the lock-up after the police registered a criminal case against them. –Staff Reporter

FIA arrests additional SDO

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gunjranwala on Thursday arrested an additional SDO for taking bribe. According to an FIA spokesman, a team conducted a raid and arrested Additional SDO Rana Javed Tahir of Kamoke-III sub-division while taking Rs 35,000 bribe for a lawful work from a man. A case registered against the accused.–APP