KARACHI - The rallies will be carried out across the country to mark ‘Al-Quds Day’ under the banner of Imamia Student Organisation (ISO) Pakistan on Friday (today).

Addressing a press conference here at Karachi Press Club on Thursday, the ISO Pak President Ansar Mehdi said that ISO observes ‘Al-Quds Day’ on Jummatul Wida each year and all is set for rallies, protest demonstrations and conferences across the country on Friday as well.

“The main procession will be taken out from Numaish Chowrangi Karachi to Tibbat Centre whereas the rallies will be held at Islamabad, Lahore, Sukkur, Rawalpindi, Gilgit Baltistan and Peshawar in which the clerics from different sects, members of student organisations, social and political personalities would take part,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Ansar Mehdi said that the United States had shifted its embassy in Jerusalem which hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. “The so called Muslim rulers should be ashamed as they have kept a mum on this serious issue,” he added.