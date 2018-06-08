Share:

ISLAMABAD - In yet another major blow to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali, former prime minister and senior politician from Balochistan, has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Similarly, former chairman Senate and caretaker prime minister Mian Muhammad Somroo is also expected to join PTI soon.

A statement issued by PTI’s Central Media Department said that Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali agreed to join PTI following his telephonic conversation with party chairman Imran Khan. Imran Khan rang up Jamali and invited him to join PTI and he agreed, the party announcement said.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan will visit Dera Murad Jamai, the hometown of former prime minister, soon after Eidul Fitr where Jamai will announce to join PTI along with his supporters in a big rally.

Earlier on Tursday, PTI’s provincial president Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind had spoken to Jamali and invited him to join PTI.

In May, Jamali had announced to resign from the National Assembly while taking a plea that Balochistan was being ignored in the budget for the fiscal year 2018 -2019. He had also opposed his party –Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), for “maligning” the chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Mr Jamali had won the National Assembly seat from Balochistan’s NA-266 (Nasirabad-cum-Jaffarabad) in 2013 General Elections and later he had joined PML-N.