LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company, after the efforts of almost 36 hours or one and a half days, has managed to restore power supply , which was suspended due to high speed windstorm on Tuesday night, completely in its all eight circles, South, North, East, Central, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib and Sheikhupura.

Lesco chief Mujahid Pervaiz Chattha said that the windstorm had broken the 11kV and 132kV lines originating from various grid stations and tripped more than 80 percent feeders of the power system, suspending operation of various grid stations after the trees fell on transmission lines. He said that torrential rains caused a massive destruction in Lesco areas, as a number of electricity poles, trees and power distribution lines etc were found falling and damaged severely.

Lesco officials said that limited staff of field formation and lack of adequate equipment and safety tools are some of the reasons due to which power supply was not restored timely and consumers had to suffer.

These are the issues which can be resolved in short-term while there are also several other major issues which could be resolved in long-term, including improving the power transmission system.

Lesco officials said that 11kv and 415 volts lines in rural areas are extended over long distances to feed loads scattered over large areas. Thus, the primary and secondary distributions lines in rural areas caused high line resistance and I2R losses in the line. Moreover, the haphazard growths of sub-transmission and distribution system in new areas and large scale rural electrification through long 11kv and LT lines are also vulnerable for high speed windstorm.

Energy experts also suggested that the size of the conductors should also be selected for a required voltage regulation but rural loads are usually scattered and generally fed by radial feeders. The inadequate conductor size of these feeders resulted in frequent tripping in rain.

They said that distribution transformers are not located at load center on the secondary distribution system. They said that in most of cases distribution transformers are not located centrally with respect to consumers. Consequently, the farthest consumers obtain an extremity low voltage. This again leads to higher line losses and tripping. Another reason is that in most LT distribution circuits normally a low power factor contributes towards high distribution losses.

Experts stressed the need for modernising the transmission system to enable new power generation to reach consumers by upgrading, expanding and rehabilitating 500kV and 220kV substations and transmission lines. Moreover, the system needs to improve supply reliability and lower losses in the transmission network.

They said that the World Bank had last year approved a package of $825 million for Pakistan to improve its power transmission system and help the government overcome financial management inefficiencies. The project will also modernise the information and communication technology infrastructure and strengthen financial and accounting systems of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company. The project aims at improving operational efficiency and business decision-making processes, leading to higher productivity and upgraded staff skills. The $425 million National Transmission Modernization Project-I will modernise the national transmission system to enable new power generation to reach consumers by upgrading and expanding various substations and transmission lines.