Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A pedestrian was crushed to death under the wheel of a loaded dumper near toll plaza Mirpurkhas here on Thursday. Zahid, 27, was crossing the main Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad Highway Road that a heavy loaded dumper crushed him to death under the wheel. Driver managed to flee from the scene. The body was shifted to civil hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs. Police were searching the escaped driver and vehicle.

ENQUIRY DEMANDED

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) district organiser Mujibul Haq and other members of district committee have called the higher authorities to take immediate notice of pre pole rigging of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

They said that the PPP has been allowed to use government resources after the announcement of election process.