KARACHI - City Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said the Sindh governor has received funds allocated for the city as part of the Karachi Package and new development projects will be launched soon.

He said that construction of hospitals, underpasses, roads, installation of street lights, issues of water supply and sewerage will be addressed on priority.

He stated this during a meeting with office bearers of Karachi Press Club. On the occasion, the mayor of Karachi presented a cheque of one million rupees to Press Club’s Treasurer. He said that eradication of Corynocarpus trees is need of the hour. The mayor said that the Sindh Building Control Authority did not pay betterment charges to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

He said that “we are fully aware from the issues of the city and we will resolve the issues after remarkable victory in next general election”.

He said the last Sindh government was using budget of Rs1500 billion but no one witnessed utilization of the budget. He said that during the last ten years the PPP government destroyed Karachi. KMC has been facing shortage of 70 to 100 million rupees on account of salaries and the federal government is increasing salaries every year, but KMC has not received any amount in this account.

Meanwhile, addressing an Iftar party in Baldia Town, the mayor said that some political opponents were making efforts to abolish the MQM vote bank. He said his party considers this act as injustice to the Urdu-speaking community. He said the local elected government is still powerless and the last government did not take any steps to empower the elected local government. Keeping in view the injustice to people of Karachi, he said, “we have decided to approach the apex court and the entire country will benefit from this step”.

He said that stability of the entire system was based on empowering people at the grassroots while the elected local government has the capability to address the water shortage issue on an immediate basis.

Talking about the current polluted atmosphere of Karachi, he said that it is duty of every citizen to play his part to keep the city clean and participate in the plantation drive that is going to be initiated under the banner of the local government.