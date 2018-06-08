Share:

Envoy acknowledges PCJCCI services in bridging Chino-Pak communication gap

ISLAMABAD (INP): Ambassador of China to Pakistan Yao Jing has acknowledged that the valuable services rendered by Pak-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) to bridge the communication gap between China and Pakistan would go a long way to strengthen economic relations of the two friendly nations. Speaking at a meeting held at the embassy premises with PCJCCI President S.M. Naveed and Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif on Thursday, Chinese Envoy Yao Jing extremely applauded the initiatives of promoting Chinese language and culture, video conferencing facility and especially the efforts to support the visit of business delegations coming from China and vice versa. He hoped that the enhanced communication and frequent exchange of trade delegations between the two countries would prove to be highly beneficial in achieving the ultimate goal of mutual prosperity and economic development.

The Chinese ambassador highly appreciated the forthcoming visit of delegation comprising Executive Committee members of PCJCCI to Beijing, Guangzhou and Chengdu and offered his support to make it even more fruitful so this can be utilized for business matchmaking and arranging meetings with concerned business counterparts in China.

PCJCCI chief SM Naveed, while exchanging his views with the Ambassador, requested preferential treatment to PCJCCI on visa issuance for China as the chamber works on all Pakistan basis and caters the requirements of businessmen across the board which Ambassador Yao Jing supported.

SM Naveed reiterated that Pak-China Chamber provides one stop solution to Chinese delegates which includes but not limited to facilitating Visa issuance, security provision, business to business, business to government meetings, industrial visits, SEZ, Providing awareness regarding taxation policies, SECP formalities, banking network, prefeasibility reports and market assessment report. The Ambassador highly appreciated the efforts of PCJCCI.

Extensive oil, gas exploration activities underway in FATA, KP

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has initiated extensive oil and gas exploration activities in potential areas of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector. MOL Pakistan, an oil and gas exploration company, has commenced the ‘Gravity Survey’ in Tal block of North Waziristan Agency. It is also planning to conduct drilling in the Biland Khel area under the same block, official sources told APP. Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has completed a 2D seismic survey in the FR Barinu area of Latamber Block in 2016 and stated that drilling operations in the area would start by the end of 2017. The OGDCL has also planned to initiate the 2D seismic survey in the Wali Block, covering South Waziristan Agency, Lakki Marwat and FR Tank. At present, the project is under discussion with the law enforcement agencies and hopefully the survey would be completed in the current year.

Zhen-Hua, a Chinese company, has completed the 2D seismic survey in the Baska block of FR D I Khan. Whereas, another oil and gas exploration and production company – Hycarbex – has completed geological mapping in Peshawar block of FR Peshawar, Orakzai and Khyber agencies last year.

Al-Haj, an oil and gas exploration and production company, has completed 80 percent of the 2D seismic survey in Baska North Block of FR D I Khan and South Waziristan Agency.

The OGDCL has completed geological mapping in the Orakzai and Tirah blocks and that the 2D seismic surveys would start during the current year.

China encourages more foreign investments in central, western regions

BEIJING (Xinhua): China will guide more foreign investments into central and western regions, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday. Central and western regions should replicate the successes of the country’s pilot free trade zones, said Gao Feng, spokesperson for the ministry. There will be favorable tax, land, and credit policies and new infrastructure connecting with neighboring countries, according to Gao. A recent State Council executive meeting decided that more needed to be done to attract foreign investors. China will create a fair, transparent, and convenient environment for foreign investors through broader market access and better protection of investor interests, according to Gao. Gao said that despite intense competition for investment, China has high-end industrial capability, top-level human resources, and an improving business environment, so will remain a popular investment destination.

Total foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland edged up 0.1 percent year on year to 287 billion yuan (45 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months.

The number of new overseas-funded companies set up during the period surged 95.4 percent from a year earlier.

FDI into high-tech sectors climbed 20.2 percent, Gao said.

Over 0.176m cars manufactured in 9 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The production of cars and jeeps increased by 22.12 percent during the first three quarters of the current fiscal year (2017-18) compared to the corresponding period of last year. As many as 176,007 cars and jeeps were manufactured during July-March (2017-18) against the production of 144,129 units during July-March (2016-17), according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). The production of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) also increased by 21.29 percent by going up from output of 18,637 units last year to 22,605 units during the ongoing year while the production of motorcycles surged by 14.26 percent as its manufacturing increased from 1,847,903 units last year to 2,111,488 units during the current fiscal year. According to the data, the production of trucks also increased from 5,489 units last year to 6,907 units during the current year, showing growth of 25.83 percent while the production of tractors surged by 38.52 percent by expanding from output of 37,938 units to 52,551 units.

However, the production of buses witnessed decreased of 37.85 percent by falling from output of 893 units to 555 units, the data revealed.