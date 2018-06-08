Share:

ISLAMABAD - The caretaker government has clarified that no decision has been taken yet to approach International Monetary Fund (IMF) for any bailout package.

The ministry of finance said that government would hold Article IV consultations with the IMF by end of June, which are routine consultations and do not imply entering into negotiations with IMF. Few days before, some media reports stated that ministry of finance has sought caretaker Prime Minister’s approval for engaging talks with the IMF for bailout package to avert balance of payments situation. Following the news, the former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani questioned the policy decision taken by caretaker finance minister with regard to negotiations with the IMF. He has pointed towards the fact that the role of caretaker government is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in holding free, fair and transparent elections and to run the day to day affairs of the state.

However, the ministry of finance has made it clear that government would only hold Article IV consultations with the IMF. The Article IV consultations (under articles of agreement) with member countries are part of IMF’s overall responsibility i.e. to monitor the economic and financial policies of its189 member countries. IMF monitoring typically involves annual visits to member countries. Upon completion of their evaluation, the IMF staff presents a report to the Executive Board for discussion. The Board’s views on the report are then transmitted to the country’s authority, which concludes the process.

It has said that Article IV consultations are an annual feature. These consultations were previously scheduled to be held in Islamabad during the month of March, 2018. As the government decided to present the annual budget 2018-19 in May 2018, the pre-occupation of key government ministries and officials in budget making exercise delayed the process. Article IV consultations are now likely to take place in the later part of June 2018. These are routine consultations and do not imply entering into negotiations with IMF.

Sources informed that the process of holding Article IV consultations would determine the actual economic health of the country. “Article IV consultations will determine the economic situation,” said an official of the ministry. He added that economic situation of the country is currently not satisfactory, as current account and fiscal deficits are increasing massively. “There will be no other options than to seek IMF’s programme in short-run as reserves are depleting sharply,” he added.

The reserves have declined to $10 billion. Meanwhile, the government would have to pay additional $2.5 billion in next couple of months, which would put further pressure on the foreign exchange reserves. Similarly, the current account deficit is also putting pressure on foreign exchange reserves. The current account deficit widened to 5.3 per cent of the GDP (gross domestic product), or $14.035 billion, in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year of 2018. The current account deficit increased 50 per cent from $9.354 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier.