Share:

islamabad - Despite government’s tall claims of investing in the higher education sector, no Pakistani university is included in top 200 universities of the world, said Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) 2019 rankings released on Thursday.

Meanwhile, neighboring India’s three higher education institutions have been listed in top 200 universities of the world.

The US based QS ranking is a credible system which annually releases rankings of the higher education institutions worldwide.

The QS system follows the indicators of rating the institutions with academic reputation 30%, employer reputation 20%, faculty/student ratio 15% citations and papers per faculty 10%, staff with PhD5%, proportion of international faculty and students 2.5% and proportion of inbound exchange and outbound exchange also 2.5%.

However, as compared to previous years, seven universities of Pakistan are included in the list of top 1000 institutes worldwide, out of which three universities are ranked in first 500 universities.

According to the rankings released, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS) is on 397th position, National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on 417 and Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was ranked between 551-560.

Other Pakistani universities included are Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Comsats University, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore and Punjab University. These universities are ranked from 700 to 800.

Comparatively, India’s nine universities remained in top 500 universities of the world. Its six universities were ranked above 300 and 02 in top 200 universities of the world.

Details said Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) was positioned on number 162, Indian Institute of Science 170, while Indian Institute of Science Dehli (IISD0 on 172 numbers.

Two universities of Malaysia and one from Saudi Arabia were also listed in top 200 universities of the world. Meanwhile, seven universities of neighboring China were ranked in top 200 institutes, including three in first 50 and 01 in top 20 universities of the world.

The government every year allocates billions of rupees for the higher education sector development but none of the university after 2013 has entered in top 200 lists in international ranking system.

Ex-chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman said that Pakistani universities faced a downfall in international ranking because of wrong policies and investment in irrelevant areas.

“The authorities focused remained on building new campuses instead of investing on faculty and research,” he said.

Dr. Atta said that instead of introducing the expensive schemes the HEC should have strengthened the faculty development program and increased the number of scholarships for them.

He added there is a need to send 2000 students on scholarships every year to the world’s best universities. He added that a sum of 100,000 dollars should be allocated for research grant for every scholar returning to the country.

Dr. Atta also said that top ten universities and excellence institutes of the country must be ranked as research universities while their funding should be increased to three folds.

While serious measures must be taken to link the research with industry and agriculture.

The United States and United Kingdom Universities dominated the world best universities list and secured maximum positions in top ten universities.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was on first, Stanford University 2nd, Harvard University 3rd and California Institute of Technology was on fourth number.