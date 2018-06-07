Share:

With just about every World Cup, there seems to be grumbling about the ball, which Adidas has designed for the four-yearly FIFA tournament since 1970. Already, this year's offering, Telstar 18, has been criticised by some goalkeepers for being too flighty and hard to grip. But scientists say the new sphere is actually quite stable -- certainly more so than Jabulani, the much-denigrated official ball for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. The Telstar 18 is a nostalgic nod to Adidas' first-ever World Cup ball, the Telstar, used in Mexico for the 1970 World Cup. That was the first black-and white sphere made for a World Cup -- designed for better visibility on monochrome TV screens -- and sported the mix of pentagonal and hexagonal panels that has become synonymous with soccer balls. The latest offering is white, black and grey, with gold lettering. Compared to the Brazuca, its predecessor used in Brazil in 2014, the Telstar 18 experiences more "drag" or resistance as it flies through the air, the researchers found. This means it will travel shorter distances -- about eight to ten percent less than Brazuca -- when kicked at high impact speeds of more than 90 kilometres (56 miles) per hour. But potentially good news for goalies, as it means balls kicked at high speed "will reach the goal a little slower than Brazuca did in 2014."