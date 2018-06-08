Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The demonstration of everlasting and all weather Pakistan-China friendship was also seen during the observance of the World Environment Day in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The was observed under the auspices of the state-run Environmental Protection Agency of AJK with the mutual coordination of the Chinese partners China South Asia Investment Limited (CSAI).

The participants renewed the pledge to leave no stone unturned to ensure absolutely pollution-free environment in the State through mutual cooperation and assistance.

Chinese hydropower and environmental expert Mou Hailei, Pakistan-based General Manager of CSAIL and China Three Gorges) also attended the grand seminar hosted by Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of AJK. The expert declared to extend all possible assistance by his organisation to ensure pollution-free environment in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Mou Hailei said on behalf of Mr Qin Guobin, Chief Executive Officer of his Organization, that his organisation, renowned for the installation of hydropower projects the world over, was not only interested to launch maximum investment for the construction of hydropower generation projects but also to extend due share for combating against the environmental pollution in the identified areas in the region.

Mou Hailei while expressing his resolve to safeguard the serene environment of AJK, assured to work with EPA enthusiastically through close cooperation to conserve the nature and natural resources of the State of AJK.

It may be mentioned here that the world-fame Chinese construction concern M/s CSAIL is currently engaged in the construction of three of AJK-based environment-friendly mega hydropower projects including 1124 MW Kohala Hydro Power Project in Muzaffarabad district, 700 MW Mahl Hydro power project over Jhelum river in Bagh district and 720 MW Karote Hydropower projects in Sudhanoti district.

China Three Gorges at present is the proponent of three Hydro power projects in Jhelum basin, hence having great stakes in sustainable development.

AJK EPA took lead in celebration of the World Environment Day this year particularly as the event was organised in close and enthusiastic participation and partnership of CSAI - China South Asia Investment Limited and with the cooperation of other related functionaries of Azad Government.

The grand WED celebrations lasted for over three days - June 3 to 5, 2018 that started for general awareness through the inaugural session of the recently-formed state-controlled Environmental Protection Council of AJK with the State’s Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at the Prime Minister Secretariat on the day. It was followed by a seminar at PC Muzaffarabad, presided over President of AJK Sardar Masood Khan the same evening.

The largely attended grand seminar was addressed among others by the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary AJK Environmental Protection Agency Dr Syed Asif Hussain Shah, Director General Environmental Protection Agency AJK Raja Muhammad Razaq Khan, Country Representative International Union for Conservation of Nature-Pakistan Muhammad Akhtar Cheema, Dr Haleem Khan, Vice Chancellor AJK Women University Bagh, and members of recently-formed Environmental Protection Council of AJK Government.

The grand ceremony was graced through the presence of heads of various national building institutions, Senior AJK EPA officers including Div Director Mirpur Sardar Idrees Mahmood, Assistant Director Raja Rizwan Ullah, secretaries and heads of various nation-building institutions of AJK members of the business fraternity, activists and a large number of people from the civil society.