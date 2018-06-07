Share:

Recently, State bank of Pakistan issued a 50 rupees coin in honour of Dr Ruth Pfau. The German born Pakistani physician and nun dedicated her 50 years of life for Pakistan to fight leprosy. She managed to open up 157 clinics across Pakistan that helped more than 50,000 patients.

Known as the “Pakistani Mother Teresa”, Dr Ruth Pfau was the symbol of devotion, hardwork commitment and service to Pakistan. Her zealous efforts brought leprosy under control and in doing so earn Pakistan the status of the first country to ever do so. Dr. Pfau’s contribution to the society was gratefully acknowledged by the people and state during her life time. She was awarded Nishan-e-Quad-e-Azam, Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Pakistan.

It was a very appreciable action by the State Bank of Pakistan and a very proud moment for us that the state recognises our heroes and honor them justly.

SYED SHAFIN AHMED,

Karachi, May 8.