Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif felicitated a six-year-old Pakistani student, Laiba Wahaj, for setting the world record of solving a mathematical puzzle. She set the record of solving the mathematical puzzle in one minute and 13 seconds only. Shahbaz paid tributes to her by saying, "Zara Num Ho To Yeh Matti Bohat Zarkhez Hai Saqi."

Also, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Pakistani writer Ms Kamila Shamsie on winning Women's Prize for Fiction. She is the first Pakistani writer to win this prize.