SADIQABAD - Police were accused of trespassing on a house and tortured the family allegedly at the behest of their rivals at Mauza Qasmani here the other day.

Allah Wadhaya filed a petition in the court of a local magistrate staging that he and other members of his family were asleep the other night at their house. He added that Ahmedpur Lamma police Sub Inspector Jabran along with accomplices including Havildar Shafi and five others entered the house and attacked the family members while they were sleeping. He alleged that the cops thrashed him and his brother Jewan and dragged them to a police van. "They bundled us into the police vehicle and drove us to the police station where they held us hostage. Next day, they subjected us again to severe physical torture and kept us stand under scorching sun," he maintained and added, "They released us after the intervention of local notables." He blamed the police for conniving with his rivals. "They had personal enmity with us," he alleged, adding that the police were pressurising him and his family for truce with their rivals. Responding to the complaint, the magistrate ordered medical treatment of the complainant and his brother. He also ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident.