rawalpindi - Police have allegedly tortured to death an old man during a raid against drug addicts in Dhoke Lal Shah, reliable sources informed The Nation on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Saeen Taj, whose dead body was moved to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem. The incident occurred within limits of Police Station (PS) Saddar Bairooni.

Raja Mazhar, the victim’s son, who is the private secretary of Chairman Union Council (UC) Committee Chowk Sajad Khan filed a case against the police for subjecting his father to severe torture. He added that his father was a cardiac patient. The family of the old man also claimed he was tortured to death by police raiding party.

Scores of relatives and area residents staged a protest demonstration against police by blocking Adiala Road. According to sources, a team of Police Station (PS) Civil Line headed by ASI Raja Adil carried out a raid against drug addicts who were sitting in a ground at Dhoke Lal Shah. Since, the cops including ASI were in civvies, the drug addicts scuffled with police party on which Raja Adil started aerial firing to scare the attackers. Hearing the noise of gunshots, the area residents including Saeen Taj rushed to the scene, the sources said. As the mob gathered there, ASI Adil and 3 constables pounced on the people. ASI captured Saeen Taj and started beating him with kicks and punches that led to his instant death. After committing the crime, the police fled the scene in a private vehicle. The locals moved Saeen Taj to DHQ Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead, they said. DSP Civil Line Circle Syed Kazim Naqvi, however, when contacted for his comments, expressed his unawareness about police raid. He said the area where ASI Raja Adil and his team raided was not under the jurisdiction of PS Civil Line. He said an inquiry would be initiated against ASI and his team for violating the police station limits.

On the other hand, tens of hundreds of residents of Ali Town, Dhoke Lal Shah and Dhama Syedan blocked Adiala Road for traffic movement by staging a protest against police. The protestors burnt tyres and demanding registration of case against ASI Raja Adil and his three-member team. A heavy contingent of Saddar Bairooni police reached the spot but the protestors refused to negotiate with the police.