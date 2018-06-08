Share:

Lahore - The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has appointed Prof Agha Shabeer Ali as Principal of Post Graduate Medical Institute, Amiruddin Medical College/Lahore General Hospital and Prof Rizwan Masood Butt as Director Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. After issuance of notification, both the doctors assumed the charge of respective duties on Thursday.

Chairing meeting of administrative doctors after assuming charge, Prof Agha Shabeer Ali said that merit, discipline and better medical services for the patients would be ensured at all costs. He said that monitoring committees would be formed for all departments.

Prof Rizwan Masood Butt said that the issues of doctors, nurses and para medcal staff would be resolved on priority so that they could provide better healthcare facilities to the visiting patients.