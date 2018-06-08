Share:

PESHAWAR - Fauzia Bibi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf former member Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from district Chitral, on Thursday filed Rs500 million worth of defamation suit against PTI chief Imran Khan for accusing her of taking money during the recent Senate elections.

The law suit served under section 4 and 9 of Defamation Ordinance 2002 through her legal counsel Syed Ghufran Shah prayed that the court may order recovery of Rs0.5 billion as damages for the defamation.

The suited was filed in the court of district and session judge, Peshawar. She pleaded that she belonged to a respectable family and was well known in Chitral and possessed unblemished record and had also served on political positions from the year 2013 to 2018, where she was assigned with responsibility of parliamentary secretary for tourism.

She said that being parliamentary secretary, her performance was appreciated and acknowledged by international and national stakeholders.

She maintained that she had cast her vote in favour of the PTI candidates in Senate elections as part of her religious, moral and constitutional obligations, but after the Senate polls, the PTI chief Imran Khan started uttering and spreading malicious, baseless and unfounded allegation of horse trading by the way of selling her vote for money which was broadcast on all media channels.

Fauzia in response to the allegation and show cause notice served to her requested an enquiry against her to confront with all material or witnesses produced against her but Imran Khan failed to constitute or conduct enquiry and even could not show any proof supporting his defamatory statement, she said.

She said that Imran had destroyed her person and personality and committed political assassination of her, therefore; she served a notice upon Imran Khan under section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, but he failed to comply with the notice within the statutory time hence she had filed defamation suit.

She prayed that the court may provide her justice and accept recovery of Rs0.5 billion from Imran Khan under sections 4 and 9 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002.

Two PTI MPAs from KP had also served legal notices of Rs1 billion to Imran Khan for alleging them of taking money during Senate polls. These notices have been served by Yasin Khalil and Qurban Ali under section 8 of Defamation Ordinance 2002 through their legal counsels Danish Afridi and Barrister Mian Tajammul Shah wherein they had asked Khan to tender apology over his allegations of horse trading and selling vote against Rs40 million against the two lawmakers.

