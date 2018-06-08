Share:

MULTAN - PTI vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the book written by Reham Khan is no more than jugglery of words and a pack of lies which is being exploited by the opponents as political stunt.

Addressing a news conference here on Thursday, he added that the reality of the book would be unveiled very soon. He said that the book was a pack of lies and allegations written with a bad intent.

He said that the dark night of oppression was about to end and a bright morning was going to dawn in the country. He said that the claims made by the government regarding ending loadshedding proved false. “The N League had declared 2018 the year for the end of loadshedding but the N government has taken away with it also electricity,” he maintained. He said that the PML-N government failed in all fields including health, education, good governance, local government and police and people got nothing but disappointment. He said that Imran Khan was people’s last hope.

He said that Pakistan was faced with severe shortage of water and the issue created a gulf between Pakistan and India besides expanding distances among our own provinces. He declared that if the PTI came to power, it would give a comprehensive water policy to prevent the country from getting barren.

To a query, he said that the nation had reservations on the nomination form because it was the right of the people to ask their elected representatives about their details.

He claimed that the people of Pakistan trusted Imran Khan and therefore they would reject PML-N and PPP in upcoming election to bring Imran Khan to power. He added that the people wanted change and for the sake of the purpose they should reject disqualified and failed rulers in general elections.

Hh said that the proposal of local leadership of PML-N to invite Maryam Nawaz to contest election from NA-156 was clear sign of defeat. “The entire local leadership of N has no candidate who can contest election against me. It exhibits how frightened they are,” he added. He said that the parliamentary board of PTI was deciding the tickets which would be announced very soon. He disclosed that he had submitted his nomination forms for NA-156, PP-216 and 217. “I am willing to contest elections from one National and two provincial assembly constituencies but I’ll move forward as per the decisions of the party,” he added.

He dispelled the impression that he had a fight with Jahangir Tareen on the issue of Rai Hassan Nawaz. “I respect Jahangir Tareen. I also have good relations with Rai Hassan Nawaz and his father. I only raised objection on a ruling of Election Commission,” he explained. He welcomed Malik Akhtar Bhutta and his supporters in PTI.