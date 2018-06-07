Share:

islamabad - Qiyam ul Lail is continuing at Faisal Mosque under the supervision of Dawah Academy of International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) in the last decade of Ramazan.

Qiyam ul Lail (Mehfil e Shabeena) commenced from 21st of Ramazan and will continue till 29th of the holy month, a press release said on Thursday.

Qiyam ul Lail starts at 11am and ends at 2am every night. It will be held every night till 29th of Ramazan.

, whereas renowned Qura across the country are taking part and are reciting the Quran. Meanwhile, the academy is also facilitating 700 people amid itikaf where all possible facilities have been given to the participants of itikaf.