Share:

KARACHI - Veteran law expert, intellectual and chief of Awami Tehreek Rasool Bux Palijo passed away after a protracted illness in Karachi on Thursday. He was 88 and left behind four sons and seven daughters. According to details, Rasool Bux Palijo was admitted to a private hospital in Clifton due to breathing problem and pain in chest and passed away there. He was author of many books. He was born on February 21, 1930 in Jung Shahi of district Thatta. He remained in jail for 11 years because of his political struggle. He also headed a number of political parties, campaigns, committees and forums.

The funeral prayers for late Palijo will be offered at Goth Mungar Khan Palijo near Jung Shahi and he will be laid to rest in the same village.

.