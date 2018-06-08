Share:

Rhodes named new Bangladesh coach

DHAKA - Bangladesh on Thursday named former England Test cricketer Steve Rhodes as head coach, ending a long hunt for a successor to Sri Lankan Chandika Hathurusingha. Rhodes, 53, told reporters in Dhaka that Bangladesh is "a wonderful cricket nation. The support that the boys get in the Bangladesh team is tremendous." "Personally to be involved in a major role, to be given the responsibility by the President and Board, is a fantastic honour and it's a privilege to be involved in Bangladesh cricket," he added. Bangladesh have been without a coach since Hathurusingha stepped down in October after a successful three-year stint. West Indies great Courtney Walsh, in charge of the team's fast bowling unit, was given interim overall responsibility during a T20 tri-nations tournament in Sri Lanka in March.–AFP

Morgan warms up with Middlesex ton

LONDON - England captain Eoin Morgan was in the runs ahead of the forthcoming ODI series against Australia with a ton for Middlesex against Gloucestershire in county cricket's One-Day Cup. Morgan struck seven fours and five sixes in a 69-ball innings of exactly 100 in Bristol before he holed out in the deep off the bowling of Benny Howell. Fellow Irishman Paul Stirling batted through the innings for 127 not out, with Hilton Cartwright making a quickfire unbeaten 60 in a Middlesex total of 322 for three. Gloucestershire could only manage 289 all out in reply, with New Zealand's James Franklin taking three for 42. But a 33-run victory for the visitors was not enough to take them into the knockout stages of this 50 overs per side competition, with results elsewhere in the South Group going against Middlesex.–AFP

2nd SNGPL Ramazan Squash from today

LAHORE – The 2nd SNGPL Ramazan Squash Championship will commence today (Friday) here at Punjab Squash Complex. SNGPL Sports Cell secretary Ashraf Nadeem said: “This three-day event will provide the players an activity in Ramazan and also provide them an opportunity to prepare for an international squash event going to take place after Eid. We made two main categories in which 50 players from Punjab will participate. “In junior category, we have U-11, U-13, U-15 categories for 32 players draw while in senior categories include U-17, U-19 and men’s seniors for 16 players draw. Asim Amin will be tournament referee,” he added. SNGPL squash team manager Farrukh Amin said all the top squash players of Punjab will play this event, which will start after Esha prayer and continue till Sehri.–Staff Reporter

National, int’l footballer to feature in CFL

LAHORE – Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) and Strawberry Sports Management are jointly organising city/franchise based league, in which top football talent from Pakistan and abroad will be in action. “The inaugural season of the league is likely to be played in Karachi/Lahore during the last quarter of this year. Top national players have already been lined up for the league, while PFF is reaching out to players abroad. The event will see minimum five teams named after different regions of Pakistan, including four provinces, will take part in the event,” said PFF League Development & Media head and CFL Director Shahid Khokhar, PFF Technical Director Shehzad Anwer, PFF Director Competition Sajjad Mehmood and CFL chairman Haider Ali Daud Khan in a joint press conference held here on Thursday.–Staff Reporter

Pak delegation off to Russia for F4F 2018

LAHORE – Pakistan delegation left for Russia on Friday to take part in the ‘Football for Friendship (F4F) 2018’ programme events to be held there from June 8 to 15. F4F Pakistan head Fahad Khan told The Nation that he had worked really hard to pick up the best team for the F4F 2018 events and hoped that the boys will not only contribute well in making the event a success, but also hold Pakistani flag aloft in Russia, which is hosting the FIFA World Cup 2018. “The F4F is one of the best projects of the worlds and has honour of winning record number of best projects awards across the globe. I hope this time too, they will arrange everything in the best possible manner. Being Pak delegation head, I am also keen to play my best role in making the project further fruitful and fertile.”–Staff Reporter