rawalpindi - The Returning Officer (RO) has refused to submit the nomination papers of PPP stalwart and former PM Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, as the candidate had not attached the affidavit mandatory along with electoral nomination papers, informed sources on Thursday.

On this, the PPP supporters accompanying the former PM started chanting slogans in the courtroom while earning the wrath of the RO, they said. The RO snubbed the candidate and warned him to avoid creating nuisance in the courtroom.

According to sources, PPP big wig and former premier Raja Pervaiz Ashraf along with scores of his supporters arrived in the courtroom of RO Muhammad Aslam Gondal to submit his nomination papers to contest general elections 2018 from NA-58 Rawalpindi II.

However, the RO refused to accept the nomination papers of the candidate because of missing mandatory papers. The RO advised the candidate to attach the affidavit with the nomination papers and to submit again till 4pm. The RO also expressed his resentment when the PPP Jiyalas chanted slogans in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, scores of candidates including heavyweights of different political parties have submitted their nomination papers to contest general elections 2018.

Prominent among them were PML-N ex-MNAs Malik Abrar Ahmed, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Barrister Danial Ahmed Chaudhry Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Pirzada Rahat Masood Qadoosi, Chaudhry Usama, PTI’s Arif Abbasi, Fiaz Ul Hassan Chohan, JI candidate Raza Ahmed Shah and Mukhtar Abbasi of PPP.