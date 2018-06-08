Share:

PESHAWAR - Noor Jehan, paternal cousin of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced to contest the upcoming general elections from PK-77.

Talking to The Nation regarding her participation in the upcoming polls, Jehan said she hopes that people would support her in the same way as they support Shah Rukh Khan.

Although she belongs to Awami National Party, she would be participating in the polls as an independent candidate.

She belongs to Mohallah Shah Wali Qatal in Peshawar, where she has started her election campaign. Prior to applying for a provincial assembly seat, Jehan served as a councillor and has been active in politics since the past few years.

The candidate has full support from her neighbours who said they would stand with her as she has been by their side in difficult times.

The seat was previously occupied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Yousufzai.

She will face a tough contest in the constituency as both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Awami National Party have a stronghold in the area.

Some showbiz lovers will definitely opt to vote for her due to their love for Shah Rukh Khan. However, it seems difficult for her to secure highest number of votes.