We were honoured to visit Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital on a study tour. As a Pakistani it was a moment of pride for all of us to know that, this hospital is providing world class cancer treatment facilities to its 75% patient without charging them a single rupee. This all happened only with the help of common person and the dedication of highly professional hospital management. You can see much trained staff following the international protocols of patients’ safety while dealing with the patients. Along with the treatment patients are served with hygienic food in a very neat and clean environment. Another point, which distinguishes this hospital from other hospital is, its patient privacy and indiscriminate policies. All the patients either paying for the treatment or not receive same facilities and behaviours from the hospital. Lot of prayers and good wishes for all patients.

BLOOM FIELD HALL SCHOOL,

Lahore, June 7.