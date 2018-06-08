Share:

TIMERGARA - Two cops, including a Station House Officer, and a civilian were killed while two others sustained injuries when an Improvised Explosive Device on Thursday morning hit a police mobile van at Lamotai Soori Pau area in Lower Dir district, official sources told The Nation.

They said police mobile was on a routine patrolling when the IED hit the vehicle at Lamotai Soori Pau area of Lower Dir district, killing SHO Bakht Munir hailing from Takht Bhai, driver Irfan belonging to Ghwando Maidan and a civilian Fazal Hussain while constable Hazrat Said and constable Asad Iqbal were critically injured.

The injured were shifted to Tehsil Lal Qila hospital for treatment. The police mobile was completely destroyed as a result of the blast. Police and security forces cordoned off the area after the blast and started search operation in the area. Zaimdara police have also registered an FIR against unknown miscreants.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer for the martyred cops was offered at the police line Balambat with official honour. District Police Officer (DPO) Nausher Khan, police officials and a large number of locals attended the funeral prayer. Bodies of the martyred cops were dispatched to their native villages in Takht Bhai and Ghwando Maidan.

INDEFINITE NIGHT CURFEW IN BAJAUR

Staff Reporter from Bajaur Agency adds: The local administration has imposed night curfew in Bajaur for an indefinite period. The move is aimed at preventing any untoward incident in the region.

An official of the local administration told reporters on Thursday that the curfew had been imposed with the consultation of security forces officials and was aimed at maintaining law and order situation. The official said that the curfew will be imposed from 11pm till 6am from today across the agency.

He said that the people had been informed about the decision through loudspeakers. They had been directed to avoid movement from 11pm to 6am, he added. The official said that curfew will continue till further order across the agency.

SHAHID HUSSAIN YOUSAFZAI