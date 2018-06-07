Share:

islamabad - A week-long long exhibition on “Traditional Calligraphy by noted artist Muhammad Azeem Iqbal” will be held here at Lok Virsa from June 8 to 14 at Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue, Shakarparian marking the holy month of Ramazan.

The exhibition will comprise of fifty calligraphic artefacts/paintings on Islamic arts in various mediums like leather, wood work, copper, precious stones.

Calligraphy, a centuries-old decorative ornamental handwriting art, hails from the Greek civilization. The word `calligraphy’ is a combination of two Greek words ‘kalli’ (beautiful) and ‘graphia’ (to write). Since the advent of Islam, its holy book, the Quran, was written on different mediums. Calligraphists of that era used many writing styles to transcribe the manuscript of the holy book.

Since then, this particular art has associated itself with spirituality and is the most popular form of design arts in the Muslim world.

After acquiring the status of the noblest of all arts, it has been adorned on the ceiling, exterior, interior and domes of all famous mosques, shrines, buildings and monuments of religious importance in Islam.

Azeem’s calligraphy stresses on the sacredness and spirit of the written word with subjective aesthetics in pure oriental tradition.

Using three-dimensional techniques in wood, metal, gold, silver and leather, Azeem creates his calligraphic works with an intense devotion, which goes beyond his passion play as an artist.

Apart from his fascination with calligraphy, Azeem also works on miniature, wood carving, relief work and other mediums to express his creative urge. The exhibition will remain on display for public/visitors at Lok Virsa Heritage Museum till June 14 during working hours from 10 am to 4 pm (except Monday).