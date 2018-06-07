Share:

rawalpindi - Police arrested two men on charges of raping a female politician of PML-N in Gujar Khan, informed sources on Thursday.

The alleged rapists were identified as Talha Anwar Goreja and Shahid alias Aftab. A case under section 376 has also been registered against the accused with Police Station Gujar Khan, they said. According to sources, Irfana Muslim Jafari, PML-N lady councillor of Union Council Qazian, lodged a complaint with police stating she along with party’s Women Wing Rawalpindi general secretary Shazia went to Islamabad on 4 June to attend a public gathering of former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif. She said she visited the house of Shazia Sultana after attending the meeting where she alleged that two men named Talha and Shahid present at the house raped her and threatened to kill her. The victim informed police that Talha, a salesman at Mian Electronics, had developed relations with her after she had bought a cell phone from his shop.

On the victim’s request, police registered a case against the rapists and managed to arrest them.

Police lodged a case and arrested both rapists. SHO PS Gujar Khan Ishtiaq Cheema, when contacted, confirmed the occurrence of incident. He said the general secretary Shazia Sultana is not involved in the crime as the victim has developed relations with one of the rapists at her own will. He said that police will obtain the physical remand of the rapists from a court of law today (Friday).