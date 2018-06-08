Share:

LAHORE - The 135th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Mahmood Shaukat in the chair.

The board evaluated thesis reports for awarding degrees and considered synopses for registration of students in various postgraduate courses.

Quacks centre sealed

The Punjab Healthcare Commission sealed another 65 premises of quacks in four districts. Maximum number of quacks’ centres, that is, 24, were sealed in district Faisalabad by the PHC teams, which had visited different parts of four districts Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara and Faisalabad. The teams were accompanied by the officials of the district administration and police. Moreover, 15, 14 and 12 quacks’ businesses were closed down in Okara, Sahiwal and Lahore respectively.