LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains on Thursday said that the newly-launched “visitor management system” is working efficiently to sort out problems being faced by policemen under one roof.

Lahore police launched the new digital system last month to solve the policemen’s cases related to postings, transfers, leaves, promotion, confirmation, NOC, seniority, educational scholarships, dowry fund, GP fund, appeals, ACRs, medical bills, and personal hearings.

“This modern visitor management system will definitely discourage the clerical mafia. Simply, any policeman can send an SMS to the department through VMS and the issue will be solved on priority basis,” the officer explained.

The city police chief also said that the credit goes to SSP Rana Ayaz Saleem for launching the state-of-art service to facilitate policemen under one-roof.

“From now onward, all the problems and official matters of policemen will be worked out under one-roof. The cases and complaints of policemen will be monitored through digital system and no one will be able to use delaying tactics in official matters,” he said. In recent years, Lahore police launched several initiatives to improve police working and build the capacity of the field officers. Earlier, the department had introduced latest software under the banner of Local Eye, Welfare Eye, Triple-One Intelligence, and Police Healthcare in Lahore. Following the successful launch of these initiatives in Lahore, the other provinces including the Sindh Police are going to replicate these models in order to improve the police working and ensure strict monitoring.