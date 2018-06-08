Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) has expressed its serious concerns over a lack of representation of women in the general elections going to be held on 25th July 2018.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the SCSW chairperson Nuzhat Shirin said that as per Section 206, Chapter XI of the Election Act 2017, all parties are bound to give at least 5 percent tickets to female candidates for general seats. She demanded that tickets should be given female candidates in constituencies where they have high probabilities of winning, adding that this will enables more women to enter the parliament. “The fair representation of women in the assemblies will open ways for women to make better legislations on their amongst other things,” she added.

The SCSW demanded of all the parties to strictly follow the direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan and issue at least five percent tickets to women for general seats. The commission also urged all parties to give the tickets for the reserved seats for women to females who were politically active.

“These active members can raise the problems of the women of Sindh as they have been engaged with the on-ground struggles of lay women including issues of gender-based violence, honour killing, societal misogyny, and availability of safe houses,” Nuzhat said.

The SCSW chairman had earlier visited the provincial election commissioner and discussed the issues of women's participation in the election.

She said that the commission will facilitate the government by holding capacity building trainings for women candidates, awareness sessions for voters, instating a taskforce for the elections and creating a helpdesk that can observe the process and facilitate women candidates and women voters. “The SCSW strongly believes in equal rights for everyone. The Elections Act 2017 has mandated a fair representation of females in the elections, and all parties must follow the laws set out in the Act,” she added.