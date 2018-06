Share:

OKAR: A 12-year-old girl died after being administered wrong injection at Chorasta Mian Khan the other day.

According to police, Shanian Bibi, daughter of Aslam, felt pain in her stomach and was shifted to the clinic of a quack namely Dr Hussain. The quack administered her wrong injection.–Staff Reporter

She panted for some time and then died. The police had registered a case.