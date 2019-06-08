Share:

MULTAN-At least 10 people were killed and several others injured on Eid day (Wednesday) in an armed clash between two groups here in Jalalpur Pirwala Tehsil of Multan.

Two persons were killed in another armed clash between two groups in the Delhi Gate Police limits.

On Eid day, the clash took place due to an old enmity between the Kala Jafar Group and Ghulam Nazum Group and the latter opened indiscriminate fire on the former. Police sources said that at least six persons including Kala Jafar died at the spot while four other succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Eye witnesses told police that the members of Kala Jaffer group were leaving mosque after offering Eid prayers when the assailants from Ghulam Nazuk group suddenly turned up and opened fire.

The injured and the dead were rushed to the Nishtar Hospital where the autopsy of the killed persons was performed while the injured were being given treatment. The rescue sources confirmed that at least 10 people had got killed in the armed clash.

Police and district administration officials rushed to the spot after learning about the incident. Heavy police contingents were deployed at the spot and the hunt was on to catch the killers. Police conducted several raids to arrest the assailants but they were still at large till filing of this report.

Meanwhile, two persons including a popular wrestler were killed in a clash between two groups here in the remit of Delhi Gate Police. Police said the clash took place between two groups –Dogar and Arshad alias Achhi Pehlwan groups over possession and sale of a horse, on Thursday.

Members of both the groups attacked each other with sharp-edged devices and also resorted to firing.

As a result, one passer-by identified as Jafar died while eight other persons including Arshad alias Achhi Pehlwan sustained injuries. Arshid was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his wounds on Friday. Another seven persons also sustained injuries.

Police have registered cases against 7 nominated and 12 unknown accused.