Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen bike, narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession a police spokesman Friday said. Following the directions of Islamabad IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers. According to details, Bani Gala police arrested accused Haseeb Sultan and recovered Kalashnikov along with ammunition from him.

Koral police arrested accused Kamran Ali and Muhammad Siraj and recovered Kalashnikov, one 32 bore revolver along with ammunition from their possession.

Karachi Company police arrested three accused Muhammad Waleed, Asad Shah and Atif Massaih and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and 10 liter wine from their possession. Ramana police arrested accused Fahad Khan and recovered one 30 bore illicit pistol from him.

Industrial- Area police arrested accused Waqas Ali and recovered 2 tin beer from him.

Koral police arrested accused Azhar and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested accused Faraz and recovered one Kalashnikov from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Liaqat and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Abdullah and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Shahzad Town police arrested accused Ahsan Abbasi and recovered one 30 bore pistol while police also arrested accused Abdul Rehman involved in theft case.

Nilor police arrested accused Qamer Hussain and recovered stolen bike from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.