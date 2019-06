Share:

RAWALPINDI : Terrorists Thursday targeted FC troops during their patrolling on Eid security duties in Harnai, Balochistan.

As a result, two FC soldiers embraced martyrdom, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said. Shaheeds include 23-year Sepoy Yar Muhammad of Kuch District Sibi, Balochistan and 19-year Sepoy Mehtab Khan of Laki Marwat. The security forces cordoned off the area and a search operation was in progress.