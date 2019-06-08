Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three military officers and a soldier were martyred in a powerful landmine explosion that took place in North Waziristan on Friday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The incident occurred in Kharqamar where terrorists have targeted a patrolling vehicle by a landmine explosion that martyred four Army personnel and wounded four other security officials.

The martyrs include Lieutenant Colonel Raashid Karim Baig from Hunza Valley’s Karimabad area, Major Moeez Maqsood Baig from Karachi, Captain Arifullah from Lakki Marwat and Lance Hawaldar Zaheer from Chakwal.

This is the same area where forces had conducted search operations and arrested few facilitators.

The military’s media wing added that at least 10 security officials were martyred and 35 injured in different incidents in the area during the last month — a figure that includes Friday's casualties.

The latest attack signalled a rise in violent attacks by terrorists in the sensitive area of Kharqamar where a Pakistan Army check post had been attacked on May 27, martyring a soldier by a group of activists of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

PM CONDEMNS ATTACK

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in North Waziristan district in which four military officers were martyred.

Imran Khan acknowledged the sacrifices of the soldiers, saying their bravery kept the nation safe. “I salute the sacrifices and bravery of our soldiers for keeping us safe. The whole nation stands behind them,” the Prime Minister said in a message over the martyrdom of three officers and a soldier.

The Prime Minister offered condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers and prayed for the recovery of the injured.

President Dr Arif Alvi also strongly condemned the terrorist incident. The President, in a statement, said miscreants were against the restoration of peace in the area, however, the nation was united against them.

He prayed for the departed souls to rest in peace and for the grant of courage to the bereaved families.