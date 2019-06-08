Share:

SWABI - Three girls died and 35 others passengers were rescued safely when a boat capsized in Kundal Dam here, police said on Friday.

Police said that the boat with 38 passengers on board capsized at Kundal Dam due to overloading, as result of which three girls drowned whose bodies were later recovered by the rescue workers and 35 others passengers were rescued.

Later, the bodies were handed over to their relatives for burial.

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser and Local Government Minister, Shahram Khan Tarkai expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in the incident and expressed deep condolences with victims family.

The Speaker met with father of the deceased girls at Shamsokhel Swabi and offered Fateha for the departed souls. The Speaker said that he equally shared the grief and sorrow through which the victims family is passing through in this hour of grief and assured every possible support including financial assistance to the affected family.

The Speaker directed district administration for making foolproof security arrangements in such places to avoid such tragedy in future.