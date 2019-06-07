Share:

LAHORE-AhadRaza Mir and SajalAly have confirmed they are engaged after just a few months together.

The soon-to-be married couple shared a lovely picture on Instagram to announce the new step in their life.

“Here’s to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged,” AhadRaza Mir posted.

“Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans,” he added

The duo blasted in YakeenKa Safar’s onscreen chemistry. And, for the last few months, the news of their becoming a couple has been in the air. The two removed the smoke and permitted a transformation of the un-ignorable onscreen bond into a true romance of life.

The two stars ‘ friends and fans, happy to get the news, flooded them with the messages of congratulations.