Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Aleem Khan will be joining the Punjab cabinet again.

Last month, the Lahore High Court had granted him bail in an assets case. The court had ordered him to deposit a surety of Rs1 million.

He was arrested on February 6 in an assets beyond known means of income case. NAB was told to present evidence, in the form of witness statements, proving the allegations against Khan.

The bureau presented its findings in court and, after both sides concluded their arguments, the court announced its verdict.

He will reportedly be given charge of the planning and development portfolio. His oath-taking ceremony will likely be held next Saturday.