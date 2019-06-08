Share:

At least 25 people, including 21 children, have been injured in a collision between a tourist bus and a car in the eastern German state of Thuringia, Thueringer Allgemeine reported, citing police.

According to the paper, the accident took place on Friday at around 3:50 p.m. local time (1:50 p.m. GMT).

There were 49 schoolchildren aged between 16 and 18, a driver and six teachers inside the bus.

Apart from 21 children, the bus driver and one of the teachers were injured. Six minors sustained major wounds and were hospitalised.

Moreover, the 80-year-old driver of the car and one of its passengers were gravely injured as well.

Two rescue helicopters, seven ambulance cars, and nine firefighting vehicles were at the scene.