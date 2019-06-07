Share:

LOS ANGELES - Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have split after four years of dating, PEOPLE confirms.

Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have officially decided to end their relationship and are amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017, an insider tells PEOPLE. The pair have kept their relationship private, with Shayk telling Glamour UK in February 2019 she preferred to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

“I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great – but I think it’s all about personal choice,” she said. “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.” That same month, Cooper opened up about fatherhood, telling Oprah Winfrey during her Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square in New York City that having a family “changed everything.” “Our daughter, she’s incredible. And I see my father in her quite often,” Cooper said. “I can’t believe I’m gonna admit this, but I had moments when … I was in the room with her, I would say, ‘Dad?’” He continued, “There are some moments where she looks just like my father. I watch too many movies.” Cooper’s dad Charles died in 2011 after battling with lung cancer.

Cooper had a big year in 2018 with the release of his hit film A Star Is Born, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards.