LAHORE - Plains of the country including Lahore remained in the grip of severe heat wave on Eid and following days with experts predicting the prevailing harsh weather conditions to persist during the next 2-3 days.

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, extremely hot in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan, Sindh and plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division.

On Friday, Jacobabad and Mithi remained the hottest places in the country where mercury rose as high as 48 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Padidan, Dadu, Sakrand, Moenjodaro, Sukkur, Rohri, Sibbi and Turbat was recorded 47C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 43C and 25C respectively. Excessive use of air conditioners caused enormous burden on transmission system that led to frequent tripping.

Even on Eid and following days, the Lahore Canal attracted a large number of people including women and children. Not only youth but also elderly people were seen bathing in the canal. At certain places even women were seen beating the heat by taking a dip in the mud coloured canal water.

According to the experts, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over northern parts of the country.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country including Lahore during the next 2-3 days. Extremely hot weather is expected in central/southern Punjab, eastern Balochistan and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.