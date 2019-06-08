Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged party leaders and workers of Karachi Division to develop close coordination with people of this city and help them solve their problems. He said this while talking to party leaders and worker of Karachi Division who called on him here at Chief Minister’s House to greet him on Eid. In separate programmes, the chief minister exchanged Eid greetings with provincial ministers, chief secretary, provincial secretaries and consuls general of different countries.

The chief minister said while talking to party workers that they were the asset and backbone of the party. “This is high to time to develop close coordination with people of this city and work hard for solution of their problems,” he said and added that workers in association with people of Karachi have to strengthen the hands of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri who was the real leader of this country and has the ability and capacity to steer the country out of the socio-political and economic crises.

Shah said the provincial government of the PPP was going to launch the Social Protection Strategy as the PPP chairman had pledged in his election campaign and this plan would be unfolded in the next budget.

He added that under the plan the people of Sindh, particularly the poorest of the poor, would be served to the best of the abilities of the government. He said the PPP chairman has directed the Sindh government to fight against poverty in the same way and the commitment as it had fought against terrorism. Latter, the party workers took selfies with the chief minister and had group photos with him. Those who meet the CM were Rashid Rabani, Waqar Mehdi, Lal Bakhsh Bhutto, Nadeem Bhutto, Prof ND Khan, Qazi Bashir and others.

Meanwhile, the chief minister exchanged Eid greetings with eight consuls general of Muslim countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, Kuwait, Qatar, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia and Afghanistan. Later, the provincial secretaries led by Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah called on him here at CM House and gave Eid greetings.