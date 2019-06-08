Share:

LAHORE - The Nation celebrated Eidul Fitr with enthusiasm and fervour on Wednesday, amid elaborate security arrangements.

Though 70 per cent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa celebrated Eid a day earlier following official announcement from the provincial government, the remaining followed the decision of central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Hundreds of thousands of believers thronged mosques, Eidgahs, Imambargahs and designated open places in Lahore to offer Eid prayers. As usual, the biggest Eid congregation was held at the historic Badshahi mosque where dignitaries and top government officials offered prayers. Eid prayers were also offered at Gaddafi Stadium, University Ground Chuburji, Data Darbar Mosque, Masjid Shuhada, Masjid Wazir Khan, Jamia Mosque Tehrik Minhajul Quran and Bagh-e-Jinnah. Ulema and khateebs delivered special sermons and lectures to highlight the importance of fasting and significance of the day. Specia prayers were also offered for peace, prosperity, solidarity of the country and unity among Ummah.

After offering prayers, people visited graveyards to offer fateha for departed souls of dear and near ones. They cleaned the area, put soil if needed and showered rose petals on graves.

Dressed in their festive best, people visited friends and relatives, gave Eidi to children and offered charity to the poor.

On the following day, people invited relatives and friends to their homes and offered lavish lunch and dinner. On the same day and on the following day, they visited parks and picnic spots to enjoy festivity with family and kids.

Citizens did not miss the opportunity to extend good wishes to their friends and relatives through telephone, SMS, e-mail and social networking sites like WhatsApp.

All important public and private buildings, including shopping centres, were decorated.

The City roads presented a deserted look on the Eid and following days as huge number of people, around five million as per an estimate, had already left for hometowns to enjoy festivities with dear and near ones.

For Muslims across the globe, Eid is a day of celebration, an end to a month-long practice of discipline and fasting. The word Eid stands for festivity while Fitr means breaking the fast. And hence, this is a day when Muslims around the world show unity through a day of festivity.