For better or for worse, the sweet days of Eid are over. After three days of delicacies, eidi and holidays, it is time to go back to the normal business of daily life again.

Yet that does not mean we do not learn lessons from this Eid and aim to rectify them before the next religious holiday. This Eid, as with other Eids, the problem of moon-sighting persisted, becoming a larger controversy than before this time. The sighting of the Shawwal crescent snowballed into a larger problem over provincial differences and conflict between religious scholars this Eid-ul-Fitr, with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government officially observing Tuesday as the first day of the Eid holidays. This resulted in the absurd situation of one part of the country celebrating Eid on Tuesday, with the rest of the country declaring Eid on Wednesday, a nightmare of a situation for those with relatives or homes in both KP and other provinces.

The controversy has not gone by unscathed. KP Information Minister Shaukat Yousafza has received criticism from the federal government for creating misunderstanding and causing people to fast for an incomplete number of days.

It is surprising why this issue still persists and a battle must ensue between Mufti Populzai and Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman when a perfectly acceptable scientific solution to the problem exists, which is much more accurate than any moon-sighting. Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry’s suggestion, of a scientifically researched moon calendar to pre-emptively predict the date of Eid, has so far been right on all accounts and is a much more reasonable solution. Archaic, out-dated and expensive customs must be overhauled and unity brought into the system.

Let us vow that this was the last Eid where half the country decides to depart away from the other on the topic of the moon sighting.