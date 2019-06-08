Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has announced that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on August 12 and the first Muharram will be on September 01, according to Pakistan’s first Islamic calendar.

The minister announced this in a tweet from his Twitter handle on Thursday. Last month, the Ministry of Science and Technology had released Pakistan’s first Lunar Calendar for five years having details from Year 2019 to 2024.

In Year 2020, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 25, Eidul Fitr on May 24 and Eidul Azha on July 31, the calendar said.

According to the lunar calendar, in Year 2021, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 14, Eidul Fitr on May 14 and Eidul Azha on July 21. In Year 2022, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on April 03, Eidul Fitr on May 03 and Eidul Azha on July 10.

In Year 2023, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on March 23, Eidul Fitr on April 22 and Eidul Azha on June 29. In Year 2024, 1st Ramazan will likely to fall on March 12, Eidul Fitr on April 10 and Eidul Azha on June 17.